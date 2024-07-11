Turin, Guardia di Finanza blitz: 80 kg of cocaine seized. One arrest

The military personnel of the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza of Turin have identified and arrested arrest of a fifty-two year old Albanian national found in possession of over 80 kg of pure cocaine, destined for – in investigative hypothesis – for sale in the regions of northern Italy, mainly in Piedmont and Lombardy. The large seizure of narcotics follows the analysis and in-depth analysis, for the purpose of research and repression of illicit conduct in the specific operational sector, carried out by the Economic and Financial Police Unit of Turin in relation to the main routes used by drug traffickers on the national territory to supply narcotics to the urban areas of Piedmont, in particular the relevant capital. In this context, on the morning of July 9, in the province of Bergamo (specifically in the territory of the Municipality of Brignano Gera d’Adda), a car included among those considered suspicious was identified and stopped, with an Albanian individual on board, who – following the check undertaken by the operating military – showed agitation and behaviors that aroused suspicion, leading to the vehicle being subjected to a more thorough inspection, at the end of which it emerged that the same person had in his possession a narcotic substance of the type “cocaine”, it was also necessary to proceed with the subsequent search of the relative home and appurtenances.

The activity carried out by the military of the Economic and Financial Police Unit allowed the discovery and seizure of a total of 74 blocks of cocaine, with a total weight of over 80 kg, found hidden inside 2 cars owned by the aforementioned individual of Albanian nationality, also equipped with special double bottoms, parked inside garages located in the building where he lived, as well as cash for approximately 35 thousand euros, kept inside his home. This quantity of narcotics, if placed on the “retail” market, could have generated illicit proceeds of at least 8 million euros. Following the activities, the individual was arrested in flagrante delicto, for the crime of illicit trafficking and possession of narcotic or psychotropic substances, with the aggravating circumstance of the large quantity. This without prejudice to the presumption of innocence of the aforementioned until the relative responsibilities have been ascertained.