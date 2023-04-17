Turin, a double surgical operation that seems miraculous

A 23-year-old from Turin can shout at miracle as far as it is happened. A double surgery he changed her lifebut the risks that the young woman ran were huge. Christina Jovanovic, – we read in the Corriere della Sera – in cared for 4 years for a chest sarcomashe managed to give birth to a child and has suffered the removal of a mass which compressed them Heart And left lung. Within a few months, 23-year-old Cristina managed to deliver her child and underwent the removal of a “large” tumor like a melon“. Surgery is not recommended due to the very high risk and any daily activity involves one fatigue immense, but despite these problems the patient and her partner decide to start a family and have a son.

There delicate operation – continues the Corriere – it is successful, mother and son are both well and can go back home, but after a few months the girl’s condition worsens. The air no longer passes into the lungs and there is no other solution than a desperate attempt to remove it. The patient is operated on at the Molinette hospital. In 6 hours of intervention the medical team manages to remove the mass from his chest (the size of a melon weighing one and a half kilos), preserving the heart and restoring full functionality of the lung. Now Cristina can really smile again, in addition to the joy of her first child, even one normal lifethe tumor was beaten.

