From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

Very heavy blow from Turin in Lecce. They won 2-0, goals from Singo and Sanabria within three minutes, between the 20th and 23rd minute of the first half, and gave themselves the break after the home success against Bologna. It is a blitz that gives off an intense scent of Europe: while waiting for Juventus-Sampdoria tonight, the grenades take off, alone, in seventh place with 37 points and also target Atalanta sixth, in the Europa League area. From this Sunday he is five points away. The grenade dream continues.

Single express — When the three minutes come to Toro, the game suddenly changes its face. It happens between the twentieth and twenty-third: first Singo unlocks it, then Sanabria doubles it. Juric in the middle of the first half already finds himself ahead by two to zero. Before that, however, there had been time to appreciate a good start from Baroni’s Lecce, because in the first twenty minutes the Salento players put up very high pressure (with seven players permanently positioned on the grenade trocar) and let the ball run thanks to a good dribble. Game yes, but no chance. And this is the main fault of the landlords who fail to make the best start. Turin, on the other hand, brings the dangers to the Falcone area. The first, already after six minutes, all produced on both flanks: a cross from Rodriguez, a header from Singo who entered the opposite side. The match starts from the twentieth: Rodriguez leans on Miranchuk who guesses the winning cross from the left trocar in full area. Where Singo comes running and unplugs the game: Toro ahead, second goal of the season by the Ivorian winger from Juric after the one at Cremonese. See also Carolina Troncoso, new reinforcement of Junior from Barranquilla

Sanabria records — Lecce stunned, Turin took advantage of it. Just three minutes from Singo’s advantage, Radonjic opens the gas wide and burns Baschirotto in speed. The Serbian goes into percussion, signs a precise assist in the center of the area on which the handsome Sanabria of this 2023 arrives on time: it is the zero two tap-in. The seventh goal of the season for Juric’s Paraguayan striker in Serie A counts, the fifth in 2023: it is his record for goals in our championship. The match rises in tone, even competitively. An Ilic-Strefezza contact ignites a fight under the grandstand in which everyone takes part: players, trainers, managers. The balance is two expelled (the director of Lecce Trinchera, a physiotherapist from Turin) and three yellow cards (Ilic, Milinkovic and Strefezza).

Grenade wall — At the start of the second half, Baroni throws Colombo and Oudin into the fray to give his Lecce greater offensive consistency. In the quarter of an hour Hjulmand had to go out due to injury and Baroni lost the best of him. The Salento push, trying to react more with the game than with opportunities. The grenade wall withstands the impact well. Like in the 22nd minute when Buongiorno saves with his body from a powerful shot by Oudin. At that point Juric decides that it’s time to resort to Ricci’s class (in place of Linetty) and Aina’s freshness (instead of Singo). Schuurs delivers another solid performance to the archives, protected on the sides by the excellent Buongiorno and Gravillon (debuting from the first minute). Apart from Oudin’s conclusion, Lecce never shoots on goal. Taurus victory is full. See also Juve in flight: 3-0 to Lazio, sixth win in a row and third place

March 12, 2023 (change March 12, 2023 | 2:36 pm)

