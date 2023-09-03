Turin – Alberto Gilardino does not change. Against Turin, the Genoa coach relies on the same formation that beat Lazio away seven days ago. Rossoblù then on the field with the 4-3-2-1 which translates into the reconfirmation in defense of Sabelli on the right and Vasquez on the left. In front of Martinez, still the couple composed by Dragusin and Bani while Frendrup will still complete the median with Badelj and Strootman. Forward, the Gudmundsson-Malinovskyi tandem behind Retegui.

No module changes in Turin, with Ivan Juric who, as anticipated, immediately sends the new signing Zapata into the fray. Among the owners there is also Tameze.

The official formations:

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ricci, Linetty, Vojvoda; Vlasic, Tameze; Zapata. Coach: Juric

Genoa (4-3-2-1): Martinez; Sabelli, Bani, Dragusin, Vasquez; Strootman, Badelj, Frendrup; Malinovskyi, Gudmundsson; Retegui. Coach: Gilardino