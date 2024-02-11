Turin, under investigation for stalking against 11 trainees. Harassment even during autopsies

A university professor from the school of forensic medicine at the University of Turin has ended up under house arrest. An investigation is being carried out for stalking against 11 female trainees: in 5 of these cases sexual violence is also suspected. Among the episodes cited by Corriere della Sera: “frequent sexual jokes, groping and contact even during autopsies”.



As Corriere della Sera explains, the students “they didn't want to give up their specialization, but continuing to attend forensic medicine school became more difficult and unpleasant every day. Lascivious glances, hands that stretched out to encircle the hips or lingered on those “parts of the body left uncovered by the gown” which the students hoped was a shield”.

I was afraid he would ruin my career, he was my professor”, a former student tells Corriere della Sera. “I started taking psychotropic drugs to overcome that period”, admits another girl”. “I was trying not to be alone with him,” says a third, explaining how she defended herself.

There have been no complaints against the professor, head of the specialization course at the University of Turin, who ended up under house arrest, continues Corriere della Sera. “But five of his students – according to the Turin Prosecutor's Office – were subjected to the alleged morbid attentions of the teacher. Added to these are another six who, for fear of finding themselves in unpleasant circumstances themselves, would have turned their daily lives upside down.”