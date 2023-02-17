Turin, the son of former footballer and now coach Andrea Pirlo was attacked in a car

Nicolo Pirlothe son of the former footballer Andrea Pirlo was attacked in the center of Turin. It was he who reported the incident on an Instagram story: “It’s normal to find four guys in the center of Turin they throw stones at the car, spitting and kicking?”

“I was in the car with a friend and this group of guys tried to get in the car. Then they kicked our car and threw rocks at us. We never got out of the car luckily.”

In the video, the young man recounts the dynamics of the attack by filming everything with his smartphone: there are four of them, with their faces and heads covered by a hood, thus making identification difficult.

Nicolò Pirlo, the son who did not follow in his father’s footsteps

Nicolò Pirlo, born in 2003, has chosen not to follow in his father’s footsteps, as the sons of football stars often do. He created a fashion brand, and has long since declared that he will play football, “only for charity”. The resemblance to his father, with whom he is very close, is striking, even if he is much taller than him.

Nicolò writes on his Instagram profile, on which 110,000 followers follow him: “From football to fashion. I’m changing my life”, marking his choice to follow his own path, which his father is not hindering: from football to fashion.

Subscribe to the newsletter

