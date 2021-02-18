The Real society make stopover in Turin to travel to Manchester and advance to the round of 16 of the Europa League (follow the game live on AS.com). The consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, given the impossibility of red devils could enter San Sebastián by restrictions of the Spanish Government, will cause the surreal attitude of the Real to have to play at home in the Juventus Stadium in Turin, which makes this first leg of the Europa League round of 32 an unknown. It is impossible to know how the Real will behave in this situation, with only fifteen minutes time to recognize the scene, because they haven’t done any training on the grass from the Turin football field. Be that as it may, the first chapter of this historic tie is written in an exceptional way on Italian soil, where it is necessary to get out alive to go to the UK in a week.

The difference, especially economical, between the two entities invites you to think that the Real is facing a mission almost impossible, also taking into account that neither of the two parties are played on their land. Nothing helps, of course. But in San Sebastián there is optimism and a lot of faith in this team of Imanol Alguacil, who with everything he has lived this season, has earned the right to look at the face to everything a Manchester United. And there, whatever happens, happens. The first objective will be to get out of exile in Turin alive. And then it will be time to finish the job at Old Trafford. But you have to go in parts. And this Real should not fear anyone.

However, no one can escape that the Manchester United has awakened since this crossing was known, to the point that it has been placed second in the Premier League, trying to fight for the lead to its neighbor the City. They are major words, there is no doubt. But it is that red devils they have a staff full of illustrious names that make the quills of any European squad tremble. But will arrive in Turin somewhat weakened, with sensible losses that raise the level of hope. To say that Pogba, Cavani and Van de Beek they won’t be able to play against the Real are major words. Although then they do not lack wardrobe background, starting with the Spanish From Gea and Mata, that point to headlines. Although what gives us hope is the potential with which Real faces this game. Except Carlos Fernandez, injured last minute, Imanol He can play in Italy with everything, because the infirmary has given him a truce in recent weeks. Being able to count on Silva, Oyarzabal, Illarramendi, Monreal, Merino, Isak, Januzaj and Elustondo is a guarantee of success. See if it translates into a good result. Because Turin marks the way to Manchester.