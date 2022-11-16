“Thank you mille a tutti, we see the next year”.

Before Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev meet, in Turin there is a historic rise. At the same time, a before and an after. The Murcian Carlos Alcaraz, Carlitos because he prefers it, raises the trophy at the Pala Alpitour in Turin that accredits him as the youngest number one at the end of a season. At 19 years and 214 days, having added 10 weeks in front of the ranking, surpasses the Australian Lleyton Hewitt (20 and 275 in 2001) and underlines the change of cycle. Since 2003, when the American Andy Roddick ended up installed at the top, no tennis player apart from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray had been able to seal the course with the 1 To the back.

He gets it, and calls in Italian: “See you next year.” The 11,500 people applaud the Spaniard, who wears teeth under the neon lights. “It means a lot to me to be part of the history of our sport, to be listed alongside so many legends,” says the protagonist of the steepest rise to the top in a season, from 32nd to 1st. The climb seen in perspective acquires more relief: 1,414º at the beginning of 2018, 492º at the end of 2019 and 141º the following year. The climb is wild.

More information

“I’m upset that I couldn’t play here, but these are things that happen. Part of the tennis player’s life, ”he laments, separated from what would have been the first master dream had it not been for the abdominal tear that he suffered two weeks ago in Paris-Bercy. “I want to win more tournaments and more Grand Slams,” he continues. “To continue like this, the most difficult thing is to stay. I want to be in this position much longer”, appreciates this Wednesday the Spaniard, sitting in the command chair of the ATP since September 11, taking over from the Russian Medvedev.

It is the link to a sensational course in which the Murcian, a dizzying tennis player, has exceeded the most optimistic omens. To his evident quality he has added a considerable physical leap and competitive fang, becoming the player who has won the most trophies -five, ahead of Rafael Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrei Rublev- and the second who has signed the most victories (57, like Aliassime), only behind the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (60). From his coaching staff the bar had been set very high, but the bite of New York and the approach of first place have surprised even those who live day to day next to him. The assault was intuited, but perhaps not so early. so fierce

“I can’t go against Nadal”

”This is unbelievable, but it is what I have worked for so long. This shows the level that they [Federer, Nadal, Djokovic y Murray] they have offered respect to the others”, she pointed out before the journalists, elegant and American. She has arrived in the city at noon, with a bittersweet taste because Bercy’s physical setback has prevented her from competing for the first time among the eight best of the year. He says that he has seen a few matches, “one hundred percent Show” of the Masters, and that he is not happy about the elimination of Nadal because “Rafa is Spanish, I have always followed him and I cannot go against him; If he had taken number one from me, I would have been happy for him.”

After the threat of last season, in which he dazzled at the US Open and left an outline of what he could do, he finally hatched on the asphalt of Miami. There, a place denied to any Spanish male representative until he appeared, he set his first Masters 1000, surpassed Novak Djokovic’s precocity record and warned: “I’m not far from winning my first Grand Slam.” He would fulfill the prediction in September, but before that he paraded with a military parade through Barcelona and Madrid, two other prestigious laurels that added to the meritorious award obtained earlier in Rio de Janeiro. The frustrated passage by Roland Garros (fourths) and Wimbledon (eighths) delayed the boom, which perhaps occurred when least expected.

“It’s the first time he hasn’t been able to handle the pressure,” he admitted after giving in to the first one in Montreal. He had previously missed the finals in Hamburg and Umag, and before landing at Flushing Meadows he failed to shine in Cincinnati. “I just want to enjoy again,” he indicated upon his arrival, gradually moderating a speech that a few months ago contained a higher degree of ambition. In a more silent profile, he attacked the goal of New York with force, where the noise inevitably ended up prevailing after two weeks of pick, shovel and spectacle: at 19 years and four months, the record indicated him as the youngest champion since Nadal (2005 ) and, in parallel, in the earliest number one in history.

The ‘but’ at the end of the season

Hewitt had reached the top at the age of 20 and nine months in 2001. But he arrived, a boy from the town, a whirlwind from El Palmar, and broke down the door. “Well done for him, happy for him. Great achievement. It is great news for Spanish sport, he deserved it after a great season ”, Nadal congratulated him, who had the option of dethroning him in Turin, annulled with his double defeat in the group stage; he has not resisted the pulse Tsitsipas, the other opponent either. Dethroned this course, Djokovic joins the praise. “He deserves it, there is no doubt. I do not want to enter into the discussion about whether I have played more or less. He deserves it”, slipped the Serb; “He is a good boy, a hard worker and a good face for our sport.”

In this magnificent exercise, equally of learning, few challenges have resisted him. If there is a but, he says, it is the one in the final stretch, in which he has been losing some verve; after all, he has played 70 games (13 losses) and the wear and tear has ended up taking its toll on him in two ways: physical and mental, the result of the continuous demand that his new status demands. Since the New York episode, six wins and four losses. “There have been results that could have gone a little better, and the injury… But it’s been a very, very good year,” he concludes. And he is right.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.