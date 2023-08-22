Juric’s team starts the championship with courage and shows up many times in Radunovic’s parts without finding the net, dangerous rossoblùs with Nandez

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara – Turin

Turin and Cagliari uncork the league debut preferring not to get hurt. The result was a goalless draw with few emotions, all concentrated in the first half, while in the second part of the match tiredness prevailed and the two teams became more predictable. Ranieri can celebrate the first point for his newly promoted Cagliari on a difficult field, while for Juric there is a touch of disappointment. The Bull of him had everything to do more against this opponent.

SCHUURS ILLUSION — So it's up to Turin and Cagliari, and the start in the new Serie A is in the sign of the tridents. Ranieri renounces his announced 4-4-2 to adapt to Juric's football: 3-4-3 for the Sardinians, 3-4-2-1 as per protocol for the grenades. Vlasic plus Karamoh behind Sanabria on one side, Nandez, Oristanio central pivot and Luvumbo on the other. Turin experiences its first championship afternoon enveloped in an infernal heat: at the kick-off, at 18.30, there are 38.5 degrees. The impact of Toro on the match was good: the interpretation of possession was the right one (61% at the interval), the offensive dangerousness was also discreet (three occasions in 45′), the personalities of Ricci and Ilic were there despite the pressure of Sulemana and Makoumbou, Ranieri's pair of mastiffs. Not even the time to take his seat before Radunovic is called to a great response on Sanabria's turn, good at hooking the corner taken by Ilic (we are on the 3′). After eighteen minutes, Schuurs gives the illusion of scoring when he soars into the area (from a corner by Vojvoda): he goes off by a whisker.

FLY MILINKOVIC — In the central part, when Toro tries to raise the revs, Ricci (25′) also tries from a distance but without luck. Cagliari is, without a doubt, well organized despite this new suit given to them by Ranieri for the occasion. He defends himself punctually, is very concentrated in carrying out the task of man-to-man duels, and tries to capitalize on the two possibilities that happen to him. The first, minute number 16: Nandez tries the round shot but finds an excellent Milinkovic in his way. The second, one minute from the interval, when Oristanio runs away from Schuurs but his diagonal dies on the scoreboards.

DUELS — At the interval Juric leaves Karamoh in the dressing room, inside Radonjic. Ranieri responds to the hour of play by inserting Jankto and Shomurodov, then Pavoletti will also enter. Shortly before, a stone from Vojvoda (15′) had been so powerful but imprecise. In the recovery, the drop in energy becomes a physiological consequence of the great heat. With less running, close duels increase in all areas of the field, the quality suffers on both fronts. To revive Toro Juric draws Linetty and Pellegri from the bench in place of Ricci and Vlasic. But the grenades are now unable to surprise the organization of Cagliari.