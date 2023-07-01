Urbano Cairo’s Torino hit the big time: tonight the signing of right winger Raoul Bellanova from Cagliari was completed. The signing of the arrow of the Under 21 national team on the new contract that will bind him to Turin for the next four seasons has also arrived in the Milanese offices of the granata president Urbano Cairo. Now only the official announcement is awaited, arriving in the next few hours.

Precious piece

—

Turin and Cagliari had been building the platform for the operation for days: the granades bought Bellanova by paying the Sardinians seven million plus a bonus. As soon as the European adventure with the Under 21 team ended, where Bellanova stood out as the best right winger in the competition, the player accepted the courtship of the grenade technical director, Davide Vagnati. Today came the signing of a four-year deal worth 1.1 million net per season. The transfer market will officially open tomorrow, Toro begins by inserting a valuable piece in the already strong squad available to Ivan Juric.