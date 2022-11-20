He played a sort of ambassador role for the grenade club in Veneto, in the province of Treviso
With a note published on its official website, Torino FC announced that Celio Schiavinato passed away today at the age of 94. He was a sort of ambassador of the grenade club throughout the province of Treviso and who always shared and taught the values of the Bull. In the past Schiavinato also had the privilege of training with Valentino Mazzola and Grande Torino when he played as a footballer for Cus Padova.
THE NOTE PUBLISHED BY TORINO FC:
The President Urbano Cairo and the entire Torino Football Club are affectionately close to the Schiavinato family in memory of Celio Schiavinato, always a proud Toro fan. Taurus is universally known as a big family and Mr. Celio, among the many values he passed on first to his children, and then to his grandchildren, has always remembered them as a unique and distinctive trait in our Club. Mr. Celio was a a sort of ambassador for the Bull throughout the Treviso area, not just in Giavera Del Montello, his town. A passion born many years ago when as a Cus Padova footballer he had the opportunity, the honor and the privilege of training with Valentino Mazzola and with Grande Torino. Celio Schiavinato, born in 1928, from that day became a grenade fan and then evolved into a very precious historical memory, witness of a time and of a team that after so many years still transmit very strong emotions.
To the family, to his dearest loved ones, to the many friends, the deep condolences and the affectionate embrace of the whole grenade world.
