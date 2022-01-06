Vittorio Biglia wanted to tell his story to raise awareness of the importance of a guide dog for the blind

What is a guide dog for a blind person? The same word says it, it helps him to face every daily situation, to feel safe and to live an almost normal life. Yet even today, in 2022, the importance of a dog for a blind person must be explained.

This story, which has spread on the web and which has aroused much indignation among users, comes from Turin Cathedral.

Vittorio Biglia together with his family and his guide dog, a black-haired Labrador named spritzer, in Turin to see the Matera nativity scene set up in the Cathedral.

Once he arrived, however, he was blocked by a gentleman, who invited him to read the posted signs. They did not allow dogs to enter the Cathedral. Vittorio tried to explain that this was his guide dog, but was unable to convince him. So Biglia decided to call the police, because what to have a guide dog was his right. Thanks to the intervention of the agents, the man and his family, including the dog Spritz, managed to enter. After about half an hour out to wait.

The parish priest’s words after the affair with the guide dog

The man wanted to tell his story to raise awareness of the importance of guide dogs for blind people. Reading what happened, there were so many people who are indignant and who considered that man’s words a real one injustice.

After the episode, the parish priest Don Carlo Franco del Duomo, he wanted to express his thoughts. He pointed out that it was a misunderstanding, without any bad intention or without wanting to exclude anyone.