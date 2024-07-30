video

After the Joly case, a new attack by a CasaPound activist in Turin: a young German was disfigured in the face with a glass over a political discussion. At the Mauriziano hospital, where the boy was taken on Friday night, they hypothesized a twenty day prognosis. But the cut to the face is deep. The right cheek, torn in two, has been stitched up. The attacker was arrested and released from prison. Here is the full news. (by Elisa Sola)



