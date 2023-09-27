Turin, Cairo: “I refused 25 million from Atalanta for Buongiorno”

“I’m working to improve, I kept everyone, I never wanted to sell Buongiorno, giving up 25 million. Then I bought Zapata, Tameze, Bellanova. I dedicate at least 20% of my time to Torino.” Thus the president of Torino Urbano Cairo on the sidelines of the presentation of the Torino Club Parliament in the Sala Nassiriya of the Senate. “The fans criticize me but 75% of them are with me – adds Cairo -. Juric? He’s particular, but a great coach. I support him and sometimes I tolerate him”, adds the number one of the granata club.



“In over 18 years as president there are quite a few. On 2 September 2005 Torino went bankrupt, while in the last 12 years we have done good things, we clearly cannot compare ourselves to the great Torinobut we try to do our best and this year I hope we can improve since we come from a team that already knows each other”, concludes Cairo.

Urbano Cairo with Enrico Borghi and Luca Ciriani

at the presentation of the Torino Club in Parliament (photo Lapresse)



Cairo, Napoli look for balance, Garcia and Osimhen great

“Osimhen has had some great championships, Rudi Garcia here in Rome has been a very successful and high quality coach. I remember that he won ten in a row in his first championship and stopped against us, against Torino, when we drew one to one. I believe that, as always, when there are changes, when there is a team that wins but then the coach leaves and another one arrives, anyone wants to leave his mark. They will be finding the right balance.” The president of Torino, Urbano Cairo, said this on the sidelines of the presentation of the Torino Club Parliament in the Senate.

Cairo, Inter have superior quality, then Milan and Napoli

“I think we will see a good championship. Inter have superior quality, then there is Milan who will compete. Napoli will return. It’s a championship with many teams in the running, including Lazio and Juve. Then I believe that Torino can also do well.” Granata president Urbano Cairo said this on the sidelines of the presentation of the Torino Club Parliament.

Cairo, ‘good relationship with Lotito, sometimes different opinions’

“There is a good relationship with Claudio, then sometimes there are different opinions, but in an overall positive relationship. Tonight will be a great match.” The president of Torino, Urbano Cairo, says this on the sidelines of the presentation of the Torino Club Parliament in the Senate regarding the president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, a few hours before the championship match between the Biancocelesti and the Granata. “We played a great match against Roma on Sunday. Zapata scored a great goal, but the whole team played a great match. Lukaku also scored a good goal”, adds Cairo, referring to the match against the Giallorossi last Sunday.

Torino Club Parliament is born, and in the Senate it’s a Cairo show

A promising season from a footballing and editorial point of view. Urbano Cairo crosses the threshold of the Senate to participate in the presentation of the Torino Club Parliament and the press conference becomes an opportunity to retrace the history of the Granata club, from the Superga tragedy, to the bankruptcy of eleven years ago and the new season inaugurated, somewhat in a chaotic manner, by the entrepreneur from Masio. A lengthy press conference at the end of which the editor spent over half an hour to take selfies with the ‘honourable fans’ and to answer the ‘out of the box’ questions from the reporters. “Everywhere I go I gather great sympathy for the Bull”, begins Cairo: “It will certainly be for the story of the Great Bull and his tragic end. In any case it is a sympathy that crosses Italy, from North to South”. Cairo has led Toro since 2 September 2005. “The company was bankrupt. In the summer the mayor of Turin Chiamparino calls me. He knew that I come from a family of the Garnet faith. My mother and father passed on to me the love for the colors and values ​​that Turin represents”, recalls Cairo surrounded by senators and deputies of the majority and opposition, from Augusta Montaruli of Fratelli d’Italia to Enrico Borghi of Italia Viva , passing through the Minister of Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani. “It was August, I replied that football is complicated, that I didn’t feel like undertaking such an adventure and that, above all, my wife was waiting to be able to leave for the holidays in Forte dei Marmi. So, I pack my bags and leave. But once I got to Forte the mayor called me back to make another attempt. I told him I would have thought about it, but I wasn’t convinced. On August 16th, however, I receive another phone call. They tell me that Torino can start again from Serie B”. It is the news that creates a crack in Cairo’s determination not to venture into the world of football.

The second ‘pickaxe’ into the wall raised by the entrepreneur comes from within his family: “My mother was a primary school teacher. The most prudent person in the world. But she was also a great Granata fan. He called me and impatiently asked me if I had decided: his impatience, at that moment, convinced me. Feeling so motivated, I decided to go to Turin. I told my wife that I would only be gone for half a day, but she saw that I was packing my suitcase with shirts. ‘All those shirts for half a day?’, she asked me. I told her that it was hot and that I would need some changes. So I left for Turin. And I never went back.” The acquisition of the company was daring, but the construction of the team was equally daring. “It was a battle,” Cairo still remembers. “We managed to leave on September 2nd having only one week to carry out the purchasing campaign. From September 2nd to September 9th we bought nine players, including Muzzi from Lazio one minute from the end of the transfer market.” Not only that: “We bought Muzzi the evening before the championship opener. The next day he left Rome at 12 and was already on the pitch at 3pm. Something from the Brancaleone army. With my wife, my daughter and my son, who were little at the time, we went around the field and they were a little scared. We won 1-0 against Albinoleffe with perhaps a phantom goal. We had an incredible ride and finished in third place making the playoffs. In Mantua, in the playoff final, we lose four to one. Then we win three-nil in Turin and we’re in Serie A. For the Toro fans I was Papa Urbano. Today they challenge me a bit.” Today, Cairo finds himself dealing – in every sense – with a very different type of football. “It’s a world in which Torino has a turnover of one hundred million and has to compete with teams that have a turnover of four hundred million. In twelve years we are still in Serie A, having achieved excellent results.”

