The diocese of Turin allows confirmation to a woman who has become a man

Those who change sex can receive baptism and confirmation: they are the same for males and females. He established a church in the diocese of Turin. As Il Giornale tells us, a woman who has become a man with a path of sexual transformation can receive confirmation. “For the Church it is a person baptized with his female name who years later prepares to receive Confirmation in a Turin church with the new male name. Pastoral reasons, since she is now known as a man. The name with which you will receive Confirmation will then be noted on the baptismal certificate, where the name chosen by the parents will remain forever “.

But as Il Giornale always explains, “the Turin choice would seem unconventional or in contradiction with the Church, but this is not the case. The indication of the ecclesiastical authorities is that people who have changed sex can receive baptism and Confirmationas long as they are in the right spiritual dispositions and ask for it by faith and not for publicity or other reasons (conditions which, however, apply to everyone) “. Baptism and Confirmation – they explain – are sacraments for which there is no sexual difference, equal for males and females. The sacrament of marriage is quite differentin which sexual difference is fundamental, as is priestly ordination, as is known only possible for males “.

