Torino beat Bologna 1-0 in the postponement valid for the 25th day of Serie A. The advantage for the Granatas came in the 22nd minute with a goal by the Ivorian Karamoh, in the second half the rossoblù reaction but the result remained unchanged. Juric’s team regains share in the standings, reaching 34 points, one point behind the Juventus-Bologna couple and with the race for seventh place, and for Europe, still open.