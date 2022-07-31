Turin it has been included among the most polluted cities in Europe and this record is certainly not to be envied. On the contrary, it must represent a sort of signal for the Piedmontese capital: a turning point is needed from this point of view, with the regional and municipal administrations that are called to make their own fundamental contribution. The city needs regulatory measures emissions and smog, since the ranking is very long and there are still many positions to recover. Chiara Foglietta, Councilor for the Environment of Turin, spoke about it to the microphones of La Stampa.

“We are working with the Region to take measures to lower the level of pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, for whose emissions we have been condemned – he began – The actions are to increase cycle and pedestrian traffic and the 30 zones, in agreement with the Circumscriptions, and also the renewal of the public transport fleet with a view to sustainability ”. The same Foglietta has counted among the main causes combustion processes, transport, energy production, heating, industrial productions that involve direct emissions of pollutants and the geographical position of Turin and Piedmont have led to an increase in pollution. “For us it is essential that incentives and policies arrive from Rome to help us achieve what we want. The ecological and energy transition has very high costswhich must not burden the citizens “he added.

The Councilor for the Environment of the Piedmontese capital has revealed which are the step which will lead to a lowering of pollution levels in the city: “The starting point was the victory in the European call ‘100 climate-neutral cities by 2030’: we will have to prepare a climate contract with the European Commission with actions to be implemented by 2030 and an accompanying economic-financial plan. At the same time, we signed a protocol with the Polytechnic, Energy Center, University and Escp Business School to activate processes of ecological transition and transformation of the urban energy system. Finally, with the victory of the Maas tender, we will have 2.5 million and another 800 thousand euros available for GTT favor intermodality, in addition to the 7 million dedicated to smart mobility. People will be able to use a single app to travel by tram, take a scooter, a shared bike or a train ”.

La Foglietta concluded his speech by talking about the difficulties of the local public transport: “The inefficiencies are mainly due to a network and an infrastructure dating back to 1982, therefore very dated. In the first half of 2023 we will receive the funds for the new line 12, an important connection with the areas of the District 5 and the Allianz Stadium. With the reorganization of Piazza Baldissera we will restore the tracks of line 10. We are also studying alternative solutions to restore line 3 to piazza Hermada. The works for the design of metro 2, already financed, are also proceeding ”.