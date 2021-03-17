Rome (dpa)

Torino revived his hopes of staying in the Italian league, with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Sassuolo today (Wednesday) in a postponed match from the twenty-fourth stage of the championship.

The balance of Turin, who achieved his fourth victory in his career in the championship during the current season, rose to 23 points in seventeenth place (fourth from the bottom), and he still has a game in hand.

In contrast, Sassuolo, who had only won in their last five matches at the tournament, remained eighth with 39 points.

Sassuolo led two goals carrying the signature of his star Domenico Berardi in minutes 6 and 38, but Torino rose up in the final minutes, taking advantage of the Sassuolo players’ assurance of winning, with Simone Zaza and Rolando Mandragora scoring twice in the 77th and 87th minutes.

Zaza scored again, scoring the precious goal of victory for Turin and his second personal goal in the second minute of calculated time instead of lost, to lead his team out of the relegation positions in the competition ranking.