After training, the grenades stopped at the Filadelfia stadium for a barbecue all together
The end of this season is upon us and Torino allows itself to have moments of relaxation and fun, useful in any case to cement the group’s relations. After today’s training, in fact, a barbecue was organized in the square of the Filadelfia stadium, which was attended by the whole team, as well as the staff. A good sign of union, a few days before the final challenge of this year with Roma.
Below, the photos posted on the personal social accounts by Bremer, Mandragora, Ansaldi, Gemello and Buongiorno
May 17, 2022 (change May 17, 2022 | 23:00)
