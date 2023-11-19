Turin Auto Show, great return after five years | FormulaPassion

Sometimes they come back. This is the case of the Salone dell’Auto, which in 2024 will return to place its foundations in the heart of Piedmont, in Turin. The announcement was made by the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio, the mayor of the City of Turin Stefano Lo Russo, the regional councilor for Productive Activities Andrea Tronzano and the municipal councilor for Major Events, Sport and Tourism Mimmo Carretta, and the creator and organizer of Salone Auto Torino 2024 together with Andrea Levy: it is a return to the Piedmontese capital after five years.

First details

While waiting to discover the official details and the complete program of the event, the organizers have announced that Salone Auto Torino 2024 “it will be an outdoor walk, free for the public, who will take visitors from Piazza Carlo Felice to Piazza Castello and Piazzetta Reale”. As always there will be space for static exhibitions, dynamic activities, possibilities for visitors to carry out test drive, and much more.

Free Pass Salon

Among the previews provided for visitors there is also the one regarding the possibility of activating the Free Pass Salon: it is a free electronic ticket, which will give holders who download it the opportunity to access various initiatives of the event and take advantage of the agreements for trains and buses to arrive in Turin on the days of the event, as well as discounts and special entrances to Turin’s museums, discounts and initiatives organized by participating shops and restaurants.

The dates of the 2024 Turin Auto Show

“We are proud to be able to announce the return of Salone Auto Torino, an event that wants to be an integral part of the territoryan opportunity for the public to try the electric and hybrid models of the future, to see the masterpieces of great designers for free, to visit the city thanks to agreements with museums and transport”, declared Andrea Levy, President of Salone Auto Torino and Autolook Week. So the appointment is 2024: the dates to mark on the calendar are those that come from 13 to 15 September.