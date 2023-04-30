Turin lost at home against Atalanta in the match valid for the 32nd day of the Serie A football championship. The match unlocked in the 34th minute thanks to Zappacosta, able to surprise Milinkovic-Savic with a shot at the near post termination of a personal action. In the second half, in the 75th minute, Toro equalized with Sanabria, who was the quickest of all to repeat on the net after a miracle by Sportiello on a long-range shot by Miranchuk.

Atalanta didn’t fit in and in the final they pressed to double up, which arrived in the 88th minute thanks to Duvan Zapata. The Atalanta striker flies away on the left, dribbles back on the right and strikes the goalkeeper with a grenade. The score doesn’t change anymore and for the Bergamo players, now in sixth place at 55 points two lengths behind Rome and Milan, these are three precious points for the race for placement in the Champions League.