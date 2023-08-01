Anti-abortion listening room at Sant’Anna in Turin, controversy with Pd and M5s

Born at the Sant’Anna Hospital in Turin a room to offer concrete support and closeness to pregnant women, “helping to overcome the causes that could lead to the termination of pregnancy”. The agreement was signed by the Città della Salute and the Movimento per la vita federation.

The purpose, explains Ansa, is to “provide support and listening to pregnant women who need it, as part of a more general path of support during and after pregnancy for women who experience the moment with difficulty and who could therefore consider the choice of abortion or who even feel forced to resort to it due to lack of help” .

The Sant’Anna Hospital is the first health facility in Italy in terms of number of deliveries with 6,590 newborns in 2022 and the Piedmontese hospital where the highest number of abortions are carried out, with around 2,500 cases in 2021 (90% of the IVGs carried out in Turin and about 50% of those at the regional level). “Every time a woman has an abortion because she has felt abandoned in the face of the challenge of motherhood, we are faced with a dramatic defeat of the institutions. For this reason, opening a space in the main obstetric-gynecological hospital in Piedmont where women and couples in difficulty can find help in projects to support unborn life is a social conquest for the whole community” declared the Councilor for Social Policies of the Piedmont Region Maurizio Brown.

The story has aroused controversy, as reported by La Stampa. Sivio Viale, gynecologist at Sant’Anna and group leader of the Radicals in the Municipality declared: “There will be no “room” of the Movement for Life along the path of women who decide to abort for any reason before and after 90 days, reservations will continue to be made in person at the Day Hospital”.

Chiara Gribaudo of the Pd Instead she declared: “The right uses public health, after having abandoned it, for its own propaganda”. The former mayor also reacts M5s Chiara Hanger: “Obscurantist delirium against women, their dignity, their freedom, their right to self-determination”.

