Turin, 81-year-old shoots his wife and then kills himself. After being rescued, the woman also dies

In the late morning today, Monday 19th August, a man of 81 year old man shot his wife of the same age and then turned the gun on himself committing suicideIt happened in Municipality of Collegnoin the province of Turinin the central square in front of the Town Hall. The woman, injured by two gunshotswas resuscitated by the rescuers who intervened promptly, but her conditions were desperate. In fact, after a few hours the lady also died. According to what has been reconstructed so far, the man, 81 years old, armed with a revolver, illegally detained, shot his wife, seriously wounding her. Then he took his own life with the same weapon. The two they lived not far away and they were arrived on foot in the square.

The Carabinieri intervened on the spot Rivoli and Collegno with the support of the scientific investigation section of Turin and the murders of the Investigative Nucleus. The reason for this crazy act is still to be clarified. As reported by Evening Courier, According to some witnesses, the 81-year-old allegedly shouted shortly before shooting: “You ruined my life“. In fact, the tragedy seems to be linked to family issues, still being investigated.