Turin, after a life spent together, two spouses die a few hours apart

A couple was married from 62 years old and died less than 9 hours awayafter sharing a life together. Lucia and Libero Galla Balma, these are the names of the two, last September they had undergone one severe loss in the family: there grandson Paola he had lost his life falling from a rocky ridge in the Brusson area, in the Aosta Valley.

There couple lived at the hamlet Sant’Anna di Rivarolo, in the Turin area, and they died 9 hours later. Libero, 86, died on Tuesday 25 October in a nursing home in Lanzo. His wife Lucia, 85, in hospital in Ivrea on Wednesday. The two funerals were celebrated in the church of San Giacomo in the following days. The community is astonished and on social media writes: “As in life they did not want to separate found together and they will still be happy as they always have been “. Many remember their love as a couple” of other times, which will continue indefinitely in another dimension “.

He had worked in two companies in the province of Turin. He was also known in the village because he was a member of the Alpine group. His wife had worked in the same cotton mill for a while. “Have a good trip”, the words of his son Elio.

Subscribe to the newsletter

