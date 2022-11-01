Turin, 70 kg tumor removed: he weighed more than the patient

Seventy kilos. This was the burden of ovarian cancer removed from a patient admitted to the Molinette hospital in Turin. The young woman underwent a delicate surgery to remove the enormous mass that risked killing her and which in fact weighed more than the patient herself: “The situation was very serious – they explained from the hospital – and the woman risked dying from compression. that the abdomen determined on the lungs and abdominal organs “.

The woman, as explained by the hospital, through a note has come in recent weeks to the emergency room of the Molinette of the City of Health of Turin “with a picture of respiratory failure caused by the presence of a very voluminous benign abdominal expansive formation”. Despite the immediate hospitalization, the situation appeared rather difficult due to the breathing difficulty of the woman for which the patient, intubated, was subjected to mechanical ventilation.

At this point the team of doctors opted for a double intervention: “The first part consisted in the aspiration of the cystic portion of the lesion – reads the note – with a total collection of 52 liters of liquid material. The surgery was carried out by Dr. Ezio Falletto of the University Emergency Surgery 1 (directed by Professor Mario Morino). This drainage of the cysts made it possible to extubate the patient and make her pass the first critical phase to think about what to do “.

In the following days a delicate border surgery was carried out to remove the cystadenoma of the ovary weighing about 25 kilos, carried out by Francesco Moro of the University Surgery 2 (led by Renato Romagnoli). The surgery was successful and after four days the young woman was transferred to the Clinical Dietetics and Nutrition ward and then she was discharged.

“In the literature there is no precedent of a tumor mass removed of similar weight – the Città della Salute said -. The tumor filled the entire belly of the patient until it reached the lungs, so much so that she did not breathe “.