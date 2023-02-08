Turin, 5 young people stopped for throwing a bike that hit a student: the hypothesis is attempted murder

Five young people aged between 15 and 18 were arrested for throwing the electric bike which hit student Mauro Glorioso on 21 January, still hospitalized in intensive care. The young people, three of whom are minors, are suspected of complicity in attempted murder.

All five reside in Turin and four of them have previous records with the police. Among them are also two girls aged 18 and 17.

The bike had been thrown from the balcony of Lungo Po Cadorna-Murazzi and hit the 24-year-old while he was queuing in front of The Beach nightclub.

The cameras, analyzed by the carabinieri, filmed the young people as they took the bike by throwing it underneath, for no apparent reason.

“I want to address a thought of encouragement to Mauro who is still at the CTO and to his family, to whom all our friendship and closeness goes. Come on Mauro!”, said the mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo. “The judicial investigations will rightly define the profiles of responsibility for those arrested but I really want to express my gratitude to the investigators of the Arma and their provincial commander General Lunardo for their great commitment and to all the boys and girls who have collaborated in these days to the investigations by helping them with their testimonies,” said the mayor.