An escape with a happy ending last night in San Maurizio Canavese (Turin). This is also thanks to the carabinieri who found a four-year-old girl who, having left the house with her little dog, moved about two kilometers from the house and was found while she was walking calmly on the Turin-Ceres railway tracks , near San Maurizio Canavese. The protagonist is a 4-year-old girl who escaped from the surveillance of her grandparents in the late afternoon of Wednesday and unconsciously risked her life.

Around 7pm on Wednesday, a man saw the little girl walking in the dark between the railway tracks together with the little dog and immediately called 112. The carabinieri ran to save her. “We hoped with all our hearts that a train would not arrive”, said the soldiers, who after a short chase managed to rescue the little girl.

After the scare, with the help of the family, it was reconstructed that the girl would have imitated a film seen a few days earlier, which featured another girl who went on a journey with her dog. Before being stopped, she walked for two kilometers while her parents were desperately looking for her. It all ended with a hug and a life lesson.