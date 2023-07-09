Due to the rare genetic syndrome from which she suffers, she thought she had no hope of being able to have a child but, thanks to her determination and that of the doctors at the hospital and the City of Health in Turin, a 32-year-old Turin woman was able to give birth to her first son. This is the first case in the world

The 32-year-old affected by Alström syndrome became a mother after a path of Medically Assisted Procreation (PMA), directed by Professor Chiara Benedetto.

Alström syndrome is a very rare genetic disease that has few cases in the world, characterized by alterations of many organs, due to mutations of the Alms1 gene. It manifests itself in severe vision and hearing problems, a tendency to obesity, diabetes, heart, kidney and liver dysfunctions, and often infertility.

In the specific case it was necessary to carry out an in vitro fertilization, and in particular the direct injection of the spermatozoa inside the oocytes (Icsi). In her course of treatment, the patient underwent ovarian stimulation, surgical recovery of the oocytes, ICSI and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis aimed at searching for any alterations in the number of chromosomes of the embryos. Once the results of the genetic investigations were obtained, a single embryo was transferred into the uterus which resulted in the pregnancy, which ended successfully with the birth of a male newborn, weighing 3,110 grams, in excellent health.