Road accident in Volvera (Turin), where a 22-year-old died hit by a BMW while crossing the pedestrian crossing along the provincial road 139. The victim’s name was Mattia Casazzo. His fiancée was with him, who was injured and was transported to San Luigi di Orbassano with a broken arm. A 24-year-old was driving the car that hit the couple: at first he didn’t stop, but then returned to the scene of the accident. Tested positive for alcohol and drugs, he was arrested on vehicular homicide charges.

The 22-year-old was violently thrown about 40 meters from the impact and died instantly due to the serious injuries sustained. According to initial investigations, the 24-year-old was at the wheel of his car at the time of the accident. It emerged that the arrested person at the time of the incident was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The carabinieri carried out all the investigations of the case and proceeded to arrest the 24-year-old, currently detained in the Lorusso and Cutugno prison in Turin, awaiting questioning and trial by the judicial authorities. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the crash and ascertain any additional liability.