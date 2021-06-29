In my constant loitering around the main candidates for mayors of Turin, waiting to receive an inevitable Daspo for electoral stalking, I again ran into Professor Lo Russo, PD group leader in the Turin municipality. In truth it was not a coincidence, I really looked for him because I was curious to face with him the same theme proposed to his opponent Damilano, that is the social housing apartments occupied illegally, a phenomenon that is igniting, in the true sense of the word, a part of the city. I must admit that Lo Russo surprised me favorably because he was very quick to respond, beating by far his direct rival who did not reveal himself. After all, why should he waste time with me, given that I would talk about things that certainly do not make this city the beautiful Turin of its election posters? Anyway, I always stay on the usual park bench listening to anyone who has something interesting to say. Let’s go back to our friendly Lo Russo who got off to a good start, with a nice blow of sympathy, taking me a little off guard, to tell the truth. Of course I never expected an explicit approval of my article about him (“The geologist studying as mayor”). After all, you know, I always remain that congenital Savoyard ill-trusting towards politicians.

“In the meantime, thank you for your presentation article” he begins calmly and politely Stefano Lo Russo. “I really enjoyed the Geology quote from the Big Bang Theory series, which I find amusing. Maybe because, like his protagonists, maybe I’m a bit ‘nerd’ too, as can be seen from the portrait of a scholar and ‘precise’ that emerges from his piece “. In the end, a dig was needed, otherwise it might seem like the automatic response from his spin doctor’s chat bot.

So, we went into the merits of the theme I had proposed with the declared aim of revitalizing that debate on the future of Turin which seems to be languishing a little like the pandemic in this period. In my research I started from a post on Facebook by Luca Deri, president of District 7 of the Municipality of Turin, who on 23 March wrote: “Case Atc in via Aosta 31. It is necessary to clear out the illegally occupied housing. We have been asking for it for three years and nothing moves. All the work we have done in recent years together with the Committees, Associations and Institutions is nullified by these uncivilized behaviors that rightly piss off the residents who respect the rules. Atc accommodations must be assigned to those on the ranking. The law of the strongest must not apply to Turin ”. These are things that happen in all the best cities, for heaven’s sake, no one discusses it, but there is more. During the 2020 lockdown, the evacuation of the nomad camp in via Germagnano begins, culminating with the arrival of the bulldozers, so dear to Salvini, on the following 14 August. We are talking about one of the most degraded places in the city that has suffered an environmental disaster due to the toxic fires, not in the Quadrilatero of Turin’s nightlife. On August 15th, even a normal person with a stable job, guarantees and a good reputation would have difficulty finding a home, let alone a community of gypsies. Maybe someone should have taken it into account, thinking that easy consent, slogans and decrees cannot dematerialize Roma. Thus, it happens that some of these end up occupying empty apartments in public housing in Corso Lecce in Turin, obviously forcing the entrances and creating a nice atmosphere of coexistence with the residents that is so reminiscent of Gaza.

“I know the public housing in Corso Lecce well and have been there many times in previous years, in my role as councilor,” comments Lo Russo. “I know that the residents, including many elderly people, are worried about the ongoing squatting. If I am Mayor, I will ask the Agency that takes care of public housing to renovate the vacant apartments so that they can be assigned to the families in the ranking as soon as possible, in order to avoid the risk of occupations. It is a problem that absolutely must not be ignored and to which we must be able to give citizens tangible answers ”.

Meanwhile, rumors are beginning to spread that thefts in apartments and parked cars have increased in the area. Nobody cares if it’s true or not, because so many people are already so exasperated that it makes no difference. Obviously, despite the protests, signed signatures, inspections by city councilors of all political beliefs, nothing happens. Indeed no, something happens. Someone decides to take justice on their own and, a few days ago, a Fiat Doblò belonging to a nomad is set on fire. An intimidating signal that, despite the situation, many prefer to ignore and take a walk elsewhere whistling. I must acknowledge that Lo Russo did not hold back in front of my reconstruction, which is already a lot of stuff given the way in the city, and he told me his point of view.

“I gladly answer the specific problem you have raised” continues the candidate for mayor of the Center-left. “Just for the sake of precision, I would start from the data: I understand that in Turin there are about 200 illegally occupied apartments out of a total of 18 thousand (obviously the occupants are not just Roma. It seems superfluous to have to underline this, but given the blockheads that circulate it is better specify it – NdA). Fortunately, this is not an extended phenomenon as in other metropolitan cities but it is still a fact that should not be underestimated, above all because it has experienced an exponential increase – especially in the last year. I believe that this should stimulate a reflection not only on the need to intervene in situations of illegality, but also on how the pandemic crisis is having very serious effects on families in conditions of economic fragility and on the need to give them answers, starting with that of a home for those who have the right “.

Holy words, so much so that at the end of last year a Memorandum of Understanding was even signed between the Region, the City of Turin, the ATC and the Prefecture for the prevention and contrast to the illegal occupations of social housing, setting the deadline for a month for the execution of the evictions. Something easier said than done when it comes to emergencies of this type.

“I agree that it is a question of social justice but, precisely because we are talking about the poor, I believe we need to evaluate the overall picture” concludes Lo Russo. “I do not intervene on a document that I do not know in detail but I do know that the national regulations on evictions, starting with the Salvini circular, require particular attention when the families of occupants are in fragile conditions or host minors inside them. It is right to enforce the rules, but you certainly can’t put children to sleep on the street. In these situations it is also the responsibility of the Municipality and the social services, together with the other institutions involved, to identify temporary hospitality solutions that allow these people to find shelter by emerging from the illegal situation in which they find themselves “. In six months, obviously, these solutions have not been found and, like any self-respecting social bomb, the squatters remain squatters, surrounded by growing anger, rekindled by the Roma question. The best way to turn a question of civic justice in a explosive war between the poor.