Turin, 13 years old hangs for twenty minutes from the level crossing bar: trains blocked

He hung for twenty minutes. A 13-year-old boy was rescued by local police officers in the Turin area after being hooked by the barrier of a level crossing.

A misadventure that took place in the early afternoon of today in Nole. According to his story, the 13-year-old was near the level crossing of the Turin-Ceres railway when the bar rose and hooked him, dragging him upwards. The officers recovered it by placing a school bus near the tracks. Climbing with a ladder, they then reached him and helped him down.

During the intervention, which lasted about a quarter of an hour, the Turin transport group (Gtt) cut off the electricity and blocked traffic on the section of the railway line.

The boy sustained no injuries. After getting off, he was visited by health personnel and accompanied to the local police headquarters, who entrusted him to his parents. Police investigations into the incident are underway.