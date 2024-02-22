Turin, 12-year-old dies after being discharged from Chivasso hospital: he had been examined for suspected pneumonia

A 12-year-old boy died late Wednesday evening to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin, where he arrived in cardiac arrest. In the previous hours, according to what was reconstructed after his death, he had been visited in the emergency room of the Chivasso hospital for a suspected pneumonia and subsequently discharged. Her conditions they are however quickly aggravated. The case will probably be opened an investigation. In the meantime, the Regina Margherita doctors have arranged for the necropsy examination of the body.

“The Company expresses great closeness to the family and informs that it has immediately activated the necessary internal checks.” Thus the ASL To4 regarding the death of the 12 year old. “Even if these checks involve a few days of evaluation – they add from ASL To4 – from an initial analysis it appears that the necessary checks have been carried out and the established protocols have been correctly followed”.