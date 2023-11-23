Turetta tomorrow in Italy, the latest news on Giulia Cecchettin’s crime

Giulia Cecchettin shouted for help in the car park near her home while she was being kicked and a witness, the only one, called 112 to raise the alarm on the evening of 11 November. However, after that single call no car arrived on site because – the police say – the gazelles were busy with other services and in any case the car had already left and the witness was unable to provide the license plate number. According to what Adnkrono has learned, the Venice prosecutor’s office is trying to clarify this. Meanwhile, Filippo Turetta, arrested in Germany for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, will return to Italy tomorrow, November 25th. The 21-year-old will be handed over to the Italian authorities and will arrive at Venice airport, escorted by the Carabinieri, on board an Air Force plane.

The young man will have to answer for voluntary homicide aggravated by the bond of emotional bond and kidnapping. And in view of the interrogations and a trial that promises to be complicated, Turetta has expanded his defense: the public defender Emanuele Compagno has been supported by the lawyer Giovanni Caruso of the Padua Bar.

Giulia’s phone turned off at 10.45pm

Meanwhile, on the investigation front, new elements emerge that nail the 21-year-old. From the precautionary custody order signed by the investigating judge of Venice Benedetta Vitolo which retraces minute by minute all the phases of the evening of 11 November which ended with the tragic death of Giulia Cecchettin, it emerges that the girl’s phone was turned off “at 10.45pm” when he hooks up “the basic cell of Marghera” compatible with his presence at the ‘Nave de Vero’ shopping center where he has dinner with his ex-boyfriend. While the last available data from Turetta’s Wind number is “11.29 pm” of the same evening when he hooks up the cell of the “industrial area, 4th street, of the Municipality of Fossò (Venice)” where the girl was killed.

The call to 112

But what happened before, when Giulia stopped with Turetta in the car park under the house, in via Aldo Moro? That evening, a witness, hearing Giulia screaming for help, called 112. And then? Why didn’t anyone come? Could Giulia have been saved? Probably not because Turetta’s Fiat Grande Punto did not remain parked in the car park for more than 5 minutes. But the point is another: when a citizen calls, the patrol must go and verify what has been reported. Was it like that that evening? The Venice prosecutor’s office is carrying out investigations, as Adnkronos learns from qualified sources.

According to what was reported by the Carabinieri, there was only one phone call connected to the murder of Giulia Cecchettin which reached 112 on the evening of November 11th, at 11.18pm. A man – from the balcony of his home – reported “a heated argument between a couple of young people with a physical attack against the girl”, explain the police. But he “had not been able to indicate the license plate number of the car and concluded the phone call by reporting that the couple had gotten back into the car and had just left. The content of the phone call, accompanied by an audio recording, was made available to the judicial authority as soon as the news of the girl’s disappearance was learned”, i.e. already on Sunday 12 November, we read in a note from the force which “categorically excludes” other call 112 and how it is “the news of a file/investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Venice regarding the phone call from the citizen of Vigonovo is devoid of any foundation”.