Giulia Cecchettin murder: Filippo bought the scotch the day before. Tomorrow Filippo Turetta in Venice

Barring last-minute mishaps, tomorrow around 12.30 pm, Filippo Turetta will land on board a state flight – most likely the Falcon 900 – at the ‘Marco Polo’ airport of Venice-Tessera coming from Frankfurt am Main. Turetta, 22 years old, accused of voluntary murder and kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, has been under arrest since the late evening of last Saturday, under close observation, in a cell of the ‘Der Rote Ochse’ (now JVA Halle I), super prison located in Halle in Germany used by the Stasi.

No transfer to Italy with a scheduled flight as initially hypothesized also because Turetta has become a sadly well-known person and, according to what is read on social media, there could be public order problems. The arrival in Venice tomorrow was confirmed by Turetta’s new lawyer, Giovanni Caruso. Turetta will be escorted by men from the International Police Cooperation Service. As soon as he is in Italy, Turetta will be notified of the precautionary custody order in prisonthen taken to a prison facility by the Carabinieri of the operational department-investigative unit of Venice to be made available to the Italian judicial authorities.

Giulia: isolation for Turetta in prison, watched on sight

Filippo Turetta, accused of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, he will be monitored on sight and alone in a cell in the Venice prison. Not so much for the type of crime of which he is accused, a qualified source explains to AGI, but for “the media interest and the suicidal intentions already expressed”.

Investigations, Turetta bought duct tape days earlier

Filippo Turetta would have purchased online some adhesive tape compatible with that piece of scotch tape that was found in the industrial area of ​​Fossò (Venice) where Giulia Cecchettin suffered the last phase of the attack. The detail, which La Stampa reported today, is confirmed by sources close to the investigation into the murder of the 22-year-old. We also learn that this purchase would be made two or three days before November 11th. The investigators are working to evaluate charging Turetta with the aggravating circumstance of premeditation and also with the crime of concealing the body.

