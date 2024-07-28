Cecchettin murder, Filippo Turetta’s father speaks out: “I’m ashamed of those words, I was afraid he would take his own life”

“I apologize for what I told my son. I told him only a lot of nonsense. I never thought that feminicides were a normal thing. They were nonsense sentences. I feared that Filippo would commit suicide. Those moments were devastating for us. We didn’t know how to handle them. Please, don’t take those stupid sentences into consideration. I beg you, be understanding.” So Nicholas Turetta, Philip’s father accused of killing Giulia Cecchettininterviewed in the online edition of Corriere della Sera returns to the intercepted conversation between him and his son in prison.



“There had been three suicides in Montorio in those days. They had just told us that our son was also at risk – continues Nicola Turetta – I didn’t sleep last night. I feel terrible. I left the house so as not to further worry my wife and my other son. Now they are facing media pillorying after that interview published in the newspapers – he explained – Elisabetta and I had just found the strength to go back to work. We have another son to think about, we have to try to move forward somehow, even if it is very difficult. Tomorrow who will have the courage to face the looks and the judgement after those big headlines that paint me as a monster. I was just a desperate father. I apologize, certain things are not even said as a joke, I know. But in those moments I was only trying to prevent Filippo from committing suicide.”

“I told him ‘you have to graduate’, not because I was interested, or because I hoped for a future outside of prison for him, but only to keep him busy and not make him think about suicide. It is logical that nothing will be done with that degree, he will rightly have to serve his sentence for what he did”, he adds.

“Filippo now realizes what he has done. We have in fact managed to address the issue. He wants to serve his sentence. He has no hope or intention of shirking his responsibilities – continues Nicola Turetta – I would never say those words again, but it was a desperate attempt to avoid an unusual gesture. I am truly sorry. I feel ashamed of those sentences, I never thought them”. The incriminating sentences”.

It was last December 3rd when he and his wife Elizabeth Martin they met for the first time, after the murder and the escape to Germany, the self-confessed son, in the prison room. “You did something, but you’re not a mafioso, you’re not someone who kills people, you had a moment of weakness. You’re not a terrorist. You have to be strong. You’re not the only one. There were many others. But you have to graduate…” the sentences that Nicola addressed to Filippo, intercepted and contained in the trial file and on which the same Elena CecchettinGiulia’s sister, intervened on Saturday 27th, through social media, reiterating the problem of the normalization of feminicides that occurs in patriarchal contexts.

Those sentences pronounced by Nicola Turetta on December 3rd are now a new burden for the Turetta family to bearespecially for his father. “I didn’t sleep last night.” On Sunday morning, July 28, while walking alone in the fields, not far from Torreglia (Padua), Turetta found the strength to answer the phone.