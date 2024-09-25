Cecchettin Murder, Turetta Planned Trial and Imprisonment After Giulia’s Terrible Murder

Philip Tourettefive days after killing his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, he planned his future. He did it through delirious audios but also with a very detailed note written in the Halle prison in Germany in which Turetta also tried to plan his immediate future. The killer also asks in this letter addressed to the lawyers of Gino Cecchettin, Giulia’s father. “How is Gino? Will I end up in prison in Venice or Padua? Will there be many interrogations or just a trial as I hope? Do you – says Turetta and Il Corriere della Sera reports – feel like defending someone who committed such a terrible crime? My family won’t suffer any consequences, right? Has there already been a funeral? Did they give you the degree you deserved? Will there be many journalists, many people at the trial?“. He was already thinking about the future Turetta trial, proceedings that began last Monday before the Assize Court of Venice.

He will be the only voice among the non-expertssince no witnesses were scheduled. He chose to be questioned (25 and 28 October) and these days – continues Il Corriere – he is preparing for the appointment by writing. He is doing it in the prison of Verona, where he has been detained for over 9 months. But already in the penitentiary of Halle, in Germany, he had thought of putting facts and thoughts down on paper. This is a letter to his parentsthis one also ended up under seizure. Four very dense pages, in which Turetta recounts his desire to end it all, the failed attempts and his fearsespecially linked to the media hype raised by the atrocious crime committed. “I swear to you,” he wrote to his parents, “if only I had the instant suicide button here with me, I wouldn’t hesitate to press it… these days I didn’t want to escape or run away or anything. I just wanted to kill myself somehow“.