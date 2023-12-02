Filippo Turetta: an exemplary sentence is needed

Yesterday was the day of the interrogation – which lasted 9 hours – for Filippo Turetta, who confessed to the feminicide of Giulia Cecchettin. A very long tirade, without even time to have lunch, in the presence of the lawyersthe prosecutor and two carabinieri.

Verona Prison 11am, it seems like the title of a film from the 70s. The interrogation begins and the tape rewinds to that Saturday 11 November, when Turetta goes with Giulia to have dinner at a Mc Donald’s, then the return to Vigonovo and the beginning of the nightmare with the attack in via Aldo Moro, near the Cecchettin house.

Then the second attack with a chase, in the industrial area of ​​Fossò, 6 km away. Then the stab wounds to the neck, one of which in particular was fatal. In about twenty minutes the drama unfolds. However, to the specific question of why, that is, the motive, he does not speak.

The only statement is that “I don’t know what happened to me” which paves the way for the impulsive gesture, a fit, therefore without that premeditation that would trigger a life sentence. According to what filtered through, he was then asked about the details of the escape to Germany with gods “I don’t remember” significant ones of a possible defensive strategy that aims at semi-insanity.

It must be said that the confidentiality of the investigators is absolute. The only certain thing is that Filippo confessed to the crime but now it’s all about the aggravating circumstances which may or may not mean, as mentioned, life imprisonment or a fixed term.

This is for the, so to speak, technical part. But then there is something to consider the mood of public opinion. Giulia Cecchettin’s femicide made an enormous impression, much greater than previous cases. Last Saturday you produced a mobilization in Rome of 500,000 women. And while obviously respecting the procedural phases and the law, we need to give a strong and clear signal which can be an opportunity to make it clear that this type of crime is no longer tolerated by society.

The Cecchettins’ lawyers have already warned about the possible strategy of making him appear “crazy”. if it happened it would be like killing poor Giulia for a second time, because it doesn’t appear, as her sister Elena said, that she is “a sick monster” but of a healthy person. That is, those who know him well have never encountered behavior that even suggests a state of semi-mental infirmity, despite having undoubtedly encountered aspects of morbid obsessiveness after the end of the relationship.

After a femicide was sent home (57 stab wounds) sentenced to 30 years because he was obese, a fairly sensational case that caused many protests, we would not want to see an encore. After all, Filippo said he wanted to pay: let’s make him happy.

For too long, citizens have witnessed a justice system that often doesn’t work, that doesn’t punish the guilty, that tolerates the intolerable, such as protected pickpockets or illegal occupants of houses, or thieves who end up under statute of limitations. People are fed up. People don’t understand. All in the name of a constitutional “re-education” which has turned into injustice because we have forgotten that the main purpose is that of Justice and not that of re-education.

