“You did something, but you’re not a mafioso, you’re not someone who kills people, you had a moment of weakness. You’re not a terrorist. You have to be strong. You’re not the only one. There were many others. But you have to graduate.” These are some of the sentences that Nicola Turetta addressed to his son Filippo, in prison for the murder of Giulia Cecchettin, in the conversation he had with his mother on December 3rd. last in the Verona prison. The conversation, intercepted by investigators and included in the trial file, was published by the weekly Giallo and reported today by L’Arena di Verona.

It was the parents’ first meeting with Turetta, after his capture in Germany following the escape following the killing and abandonment of Giulia’s body in a forest in Friuli. In the interview, the boy allegedly asked his father if he was fired because of him. Nicola Turetta’s words reveal an attempt to reassure his son, rather than going back to the crime: “There are 200 other femicides. Then you will have permission to go out, to go to work, conditional release. It wasn’t you, you shouldn’t blame yourself because you couldn’t control yourself.”

Then he asks him how the magistrates had behaved towards him, and Philip replies “better than I expected”. Finally, he expresses his fear of being abandoned by his lawyer, Giovanni Caruso: «Maybe I won’t be able to tell him everything, I haven’t said everything».

The president of the Union of Italian Criminal Chambers, Francesco Petrelli, intervened on the matter: «We do not know why those wiretaps of Turetta’s conversations in prison with his parents were ordered, but certainly the published dialogues have no evidentiary content. They should not even have been transcribed».

Elena Cecchettin, Giulia’s sister, spoke of a “systemic normalization of violence.”