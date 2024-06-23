«I threw the knife, his phone, and my tablet not long after Fossò, in a small ditch on a side street. Giulia’s computer, however, I put outside the car, in a street in Aviano.” These new details of Giulia Cecchettin’s feminicide emerge. The murderer, Filippo Turetta, got rid of the knife with which he killed Giulia – one of the two he had with him – immediately after leaving the industrial area of ​​Fossò, where the final part of the attack on the girl took place . Once Giulia’s body, now dying, was loaded into the car, the Fiat Punto remained stopped on the road for 2-3 minutes.

In the mind of Filippo Turetta, psychologists: “The murderous infantilism of those who do not accept the rejection of a peer”

Turetta himself explained the reason: «I couldn’t find his cell phone – Turetta explained to the prosecutor, adding that the cell phone had remained in his ex-girlfriend’s handbag. This is what we read in the shorthand documentation of the interrogation given by Filippo in prison on 1 December 2023.