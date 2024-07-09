Cecchettin, here’s what Filippo Turetta risks for Giulia’s murder

The defendant Filippo Turetta, who confessed to the murder of Giulia Cecchettin, will not be present at the preliminary hearing before the GUP, already scheduled for 15 and 18 July. who agreed to go directly to trial in the Assize Court. His revelations about the tragic event made in the prison of Verona, before the public prosecutor of Venice Andrea Petroni have aroused dismay and indignation for the lucidity and ferocity with which he described the attack on the girl.

A story with which Tourette he retraced the moments preceding Giulia’s murder in a lucid, cold and imperturbable manner with disturbing details. Starting from the evening spent shopping with Giulia until dinner in a shopping center in Marghera, followed by the return trip with the car stopped in a parking lot 150 meters from Giulia’s house where the attack on the poor girl began and ended with about 25 stab wounds thrown by Turetta in a haphazard manner. The stabs struck the poor girl’s entire body, without mercy: her arms, neck, face, chest, nape of the neck and while she was trying to protect and defend herself from that murderer who until a few minutes before had said he loved her. The last stab wound was on the face, on the eye with the intention of disfiguring her. Turetta acted driven by blind rage with an act of overkilling, with an action greater than that necessary to kill, raging on the body of the poor girl.

According to what has emerged, the boy would have spied on Giulia with an application on his cell phone and would have planned the femicide since November, buying duct tape, taking notes on how to tie his ex-girlfriend’s hands and feet and preparing clothes, money and supplies to escape. It would therefore seem to be a thought out plan, but Turetta defended himself on the premeditation by saying that he had bought the duct tape “in case it was needed to attach the papyrus of Giulia’s graduation”, expected shortly after the crime, and that the knives were from “my kitchen: I had put them in the car because I had also had suicidal thoughts”.

His lawyer reported that Turetta is undergoing a personal maturation process in prison for the very serious crime he committed, and that aware of the gravity of what happened, he relies on justice hoping that it takes its course as quickly as possible and in the interest of all. A sort of redemption that pushed Turetta to renounce the preliminary hearing and the possible request for a psychiatric evaluation.

The preliminary hearing represents an intermediate phase between the preliminary investigations and the possible trial. It is a phase of the procedure of fundamental importance, its function is to be a phase of the procedure to guarantee and protect the accused. Turetta however, through his lawyer has made it known that he will waive the preliminary hearing and will request to proceed with the immediate trial procedure, which is a special procedure of our criminal justice system that opens directly with the trial phase, completely analogous to that foreseen in the ordinary procedure but which makes the process much quicker than it normally happens and therefore allows its definition in a short time.

This choice could raise fears that Tourette may avoid life imprisonment, but the aggravating circumstances could lead to a heavier sentence, even in the absence of premeditation. The law on femicide does not distinguish between the murder of a man and a woman, but provides for harsher penalties when the murderer has an emotional relationship with the victim. The emotional involvement between Turetta and Giulia will be a crucial point during the trial.

The circumstances of the crime, such as cruelty and frivolous motives, could lead to a life sentence. The story of Filippo Turetta and Giulia Cecchettin highlights the need to protect the victims of such atrocious crimes, to guarantee swift and fair justice and the hope that the certainty of punishment becomes a bulwark of our legal system.

* Lawyer and criminologist