Cecchettin Murder: Google Searches, Sambuca, and the Farewell Letter. The Moves of the Killer Turetta

About Giulia’s murder Cecchettin new details emerge. The killer Filippo provided them Turetta during the river interrogation. After stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death, Turetta wrote a letter which was found inside the car in Germany, where he was arrested. In the letter – a white A4 sheet of paper, received on November 19 – the 22-year-old gave an explanation of what happenedhe provided directions to find the body of the student and left a farewell message to her parents, intending to take her own life. To the detail of the letter, written while he was in Germany, Turetta went on to list the objects present inside his car. In that sheet – reports Il Gazzettino – “I said I was guiltyThat I was sorry for everything how much and indicated where the body was. I also left a message for my parents.” Turetta is accused of voluntary homicide aggravated by premeditationfrom cruelty, brutality and stalking.

Now the trial awaits him: the preliminary hearing will be held on July 15 and 18. Giulia’s killer then said that to convince himself to take his own life he started surfing the Internet, looking for information about himself. “I opened Google Chrome, I was looking for news that would make me feel quite bad to have the courage to commit suicide, but I read that my parents hoped to find me still alive and I had the opposite effect, so I resigned myself to never committing suicide again, and to being arrested. I wanted to take my own life with a knife I had boughtbut I couldn’t do it. I thought that if I had smoked and drunk sambuca It would have been easier to commit suicide, but instead I vomited in the car.”