Filippo Turetta, here's what the other prisoners say about Giulia's killer

Philip Turetta celebrates his 22nd birthday in prison today. The confessed murderer of Giulia Cecchettin he will be able to spend time with the other inmates, read and even play with them PlayStation. A treatment, the one reserved for killermotivated by the outcome of the assessments on his conditions: in fact, the risk that the young person could commit acts of self-harm decreases and the need for isolation and surveillance is eliminated. Turetta was transferred to the infirmary, the only wing of the Verona prison where the use of video games is allowed. Meanwhile, the Fiat Grande Punto arrived last night in Parma. His parents were also found in the car gloves and backpack, knife with a 12 centimeter blade and a cell phone, perhaps belonging to Giulia. The Venice prosecutor's office will arrange the unrepeatable investigations. Which could start after Christmas.

“Those who met him – reports Il Gazzettino – say that he finds it hard to hold his gaze and he is very ashamed”, says Radio Prison. On his birthday there will be no exceptions to the rules of a regime identical to that of prisoners: “The prison population he would not have agreed to concessions please respect to others“. It is not excluded that parents go to visit him. For Nicola and Elisabetta it would be the second interview after the one on December 3rd. “I don't care that it's his birthday, just as no other news about him will matter. I don't even want to remember having met him”, a resident tells the newspaper Torregliathe town of Turetta.

