Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Turenki | The mystery man bought a car from the 1930s at an auction for almost one hundred thousand euros

August 13, 2024
in World Europe
Turenki | The mystery man bought a car from the 1930s at an auction for almost one hundred thousand euros
About the man who bought the old car in good condition, only his last name is made public, and he refuses to be interviewed. The veil of secrecy remains closed in expensive auction cases for a reason.

In Tureng a 1930s Mercedes Benz 230 B Cabriolet was auctioned over the weekend. A handsome old car cost its buyer more than 80,000 euros. With the auction fees, the amount to be paid was around 95,000 euros.

Of course, the main question that arises is who buys such a car and for what purpose.

