Turco Claudio García will be part of the TyC Sports screen. The former Racing y Huracán striker will be part of the staff of Player 23, a cycle that will run from Monday to Friday at 11:00 p.m. and will be led by journalist Martín Souto.

The program will seek to analyze, debate and report on the most relevant topics of the day together with Gustavo Lombardi, Juan Pablo Marrón, Florencia Vezza, Gastón Edul, Julián Bricco, Marcelo Palacios, Ariel Senosiain, Pablo Lamédica, Hugo Balassone, Alejandro Fabbri, Cristian Garófalo and Agustín Fantasía, among others.

TyC Sports announced in the last hours also that in Super football, the 12 o’clock program hosted by Diego Díaz, will be Agustín Fantasía and former footballers José Pepe Chatruc and Cristian Traverso among the panelists, who join Antonio Serpa, Leonardo Farinella and Marcelo Palacios.

Meanwhile, to High pressure, the program hosted by Ariel Rodríguez, joined by Diego Cagna and Julieta Argenta.

Also, on Sundays at 1 pm there will be a new proposal. Abran Cancha opens, with the conduction of Agustín Fantasía and a panel made up of Guido Glait, Rodolfo Cingolani, Julio Pavoni, Julieta Argenta and Florencia Vezza.

In TyC Sports there will be 17 hours a day live. The day begins at 8 in the morning with the first edition of Sportia, the news service, with Gastón Recondo at the helm. After Super Soccer, Líbero arrives at 2:00 p.m., with Ariel Rodríguez and Ariel Senosiain. At 4.30 pm, Planeta Gol takes over the screen with a show of goals, kicks and curiosities and the conduction of Fernando Lavecchia and Pablo González. At 17.30, Recondo, Lamédica and Jessica Dorado host the second edition of Sportia.