Good news for Italian boxing. The light heavyweight Fabio Turchi (21-2) was acquitted by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal of having used doping substances. The 29-year-old Florentine boxer had been found positive for the substances Ligandrol and Sulfoxide by the “UK Anti-doping” agency on the eve of the match played last June 11 at Wembley Arena against Richard Riakphore.