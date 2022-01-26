Russia should support the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) by sending certain types of weapons there. This call was made by the First Vice Speaker of the Federation Council, Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Andrey Turchak, reports TASS

“I believe that under these conditions, Russia should provide the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics with the necessary assistance in the form of the supply of certain types of weapons to increase their defense capability and deter the military aggression clearly being prepared by Kiev,” he said.

Earlier, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, announced the readiness of the republic for aggressive actions from Kiev. The region has already conducted a number of exercises and worked out joint actions between emergency services, he stressed.

On January 23, the second batch of aid from the United States arrived in Ukraine in the form of M141 Bunker Defeat Munition or SMAW-D disposable hand grenade launchers. In addition, a batch of Javelin anti-tank missile systems and ammunition was delivered to Kiev.