D.he game between RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach hadn’t even started, so things went wrong from Leipzig’s point of view. The club reported the absence of Angeliño, best scorer this season, “because of a minor muscle injury” through its social channels. Nothing out of the ordinary until Angeliño spoke up himself. The player responded immediately to the official entry of his club. “No muscle injury, I’m fit,” wrote the Spaniard.

The entry was deleted shortly afterwards, but by then it was already widespread in the digital world. Leipzig’s media department later justified the confusion with the fact that the team doctor diagnosed an injury as it was developing and also showed the player the pictures of the examination. From a medical point of view, deployment would hardly have been justifiable. It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to imagine that the sometimes over-ambitious winger assessed the situation differently.

Without Angeliño, who had only missed one game this season, Leipzig made a terrific comeback against Gladbach. After 0: 2 deficit, RB won 3: 2 and keeps the fight for the championship open. The gap to leaders Bayern Munich remains two points.

Bad start

The posse around Angeliño was followed by a completely unsuccessful start on the field. With the first attack by Gladbach, the danger was already over when Dayot Upamecano quite energetically used his upper body on the baseline against Breel Embolo. The Gladbacher went down effectively, referee Manuel Gräfe pointed to the penalty spot. A very tough decision that caused a lack of understanding on the part of Leipzig. Jonas Hofmann converted the penalty (5th). With the second attack, the guests extended their lead to 2-0, and Marcus Thuram steered a header from Embolo into the goal (19th).

Leipzig was the more active, dominant team, but could only reward itself in the second half. A supposed goal by substitute Alexander Sörloth did not withstand the verification by the video evidence, the hit was not given because of handball (52nd). Leipzig was not discouraged by the repeated setback and came through Christopher Nkunku (57th) and Yussuf Poulsen (66th) to the well-deserved compensation before Sörloth scored in the turbulent stoppage time to victory.