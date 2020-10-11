In the Corona hotspot Vienna, voting will take place in October. The election campaign is turbulent. The right-wing populists are facing a debacle – the ÖVP has got into trouble with a dispute over a “Hitler settlement”.

Vienna – Austria’s capital recently experienced turbulent days – Vienna became a corona hotspot. There was also a travel warning from Germany. But the metropolis is also involved in a sometimes fierce election campaign: On October 11th, the Landtag redefined.

At the center of attention is also the question of how Right-wing populists cut off: 2015 had the FPÖ more than 30 percent achieved – long before the Ibiza scandal. This time the party also gets competition from its own camp: the highly controversial one Heinz-Christian “HC” Strache occurs with its own list under the curious Abbreviation “THC” on. However, the latest polls now indicate a fundamentally different result than in the previous election.

Vienna election: FPÖ threatens as well as Strache debacle – SPÖ undisputed front

A survey of the sheet today and the TV station ATV see the SPÖ alone in their old stronghold – and at the top of the electorate. The Social Democrats received 42 percent on the Sunday question. You should also be happy Sebastian Kurz ‘ÖVPwhich, albeit far behind, comes in at 19 percent. In 2015, the party did not even break the 10 percent mark.

Warning, hot and greasy. Giant survey together with @Today_at for the Vienna election. n = 1600, fluctuation range 2.4. pic.twitter.com/cUm8k6saXv – Manfred Schmid (@fredschmid) September 27, 2020

The prospects, however, are devastating for them FPÖ and also for Strache. The result of the former could almost be pulverized: 9 percent would vote for the right-wing populists if the election took place now. Despite the huge marketing machinery, Strache could even fail at the five percent hurdle: the result was 4 percent today-ATVSurvey. The Greens could also be winners. 15 percent were measured for them.

Survey on the election in Vienna: Many undecided – but hardly any “potential” for Strache

He sees carved in stone Poll researcher Peter Hajek loud heute.at the numbers don’t: round 130,000 voters are still undecided – In addition, the survey is not a forecast, but rather, as usual, represents the mood at the time of the survey.

Strache, Hajek admits, is the most difficult to assess. Chances on the Entry into the Vienna Parliament it certainly exists. But there are probably no longer any big surprises. “There is almost no potential for the Strache team among the undecided,” Hajek emphasized.

HC Strache again in criticism before Vienna election – cleaning staff hired at party costs?

In addition, the scandal-ridden Strache is already having problems with the next affair. Loud a report of the Kronen newspaper there are again serious allegations: one cleaning person apparently stated during an interrogation that the FPÖ paid for cleaning at Strache from 2013 to 2019. “I received a monthly pay slip. It said FPÖ on it, I can say that much, “she supposedly explained. Strache only paid since the Ibiza affair.

The politician had previously been accused of having settled private expenses through the party – including payments in four-digit amounts for a mobile phone game.

Election in Vienna: Kurz Minister Blümel in distress – “grotesque” deletion after alleged Hitler comparison

But there are also problems for him ÖVP candidate Gernot Blümel. Blümel – also finance minister in Sebastian Kurz’s cabinet – posted a comment on his Facebook page Writer Robert Menasse first heavily criticized. A little later, the author’s criticism disappeared completely. The ÖVP relied on the “netiquette” and an alleged one Hitler comparison in Menasse’s posting. “Do you mean the time BEFORE red Vienna, when the city had an anti-Semitic mayor, from whom Hitler learned?” It said. Menasse had been bothered by Blümel’s demand to “bring Vienna forward again”.

The known ORF journalist Armin Wolf criticized the process as “grotesque”: “It must be clear to everyone in the ÖVP that the comment is still online and everyone can see for themselves how absurd this reason is.”