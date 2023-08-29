Video

A plane departing from Alicante and bound for Palma de Mallorca, Sunday 28 August, went through a violent storm of wind, with gusts up to 130 km/h. The pilot tried twice to land, but the weather conditions forced him to return to the departure airport. The images of the turbulence on board were posted on social media by Estela Orts, a Spanish gymnast, in the cast of the “Pirates” show in Magaluf: “They were endless minutes,” Orts wrote on Instagram. “It was like being on a roller coaster. People were screaming, children were crying and vomiting. I couldn’t hold back my tears. It was one of the most terrible experiences of my life. Today I was reborn.” Then thanks to the pilot: “I really hope that he reads my post”.



00:38