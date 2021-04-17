The turbulence in Munich is probably too great for him. After winning the top Bundesliga game in Wolfsburg, coach Hansi Flick declares that he would like to leave Bayern. He does not give exact reasons.

Trainer Hansi Flick has asked the German record champions Bayern Munich to terminate his contract, which runs until mid-2023. This was announced by Flick after the 3-2 win at VfL Wolfsburg. “I told the team that I informed the club during the week that I wanted to get out of my contract at the end of the season,” said Flick, adding: “It was not an easy decision for me.”

The trigger for Flick’s wish is likely to be the ongoing dispute with sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. “I discussed things internally with those responsible. The reasons remain internal for the time being, ”said the 56-year-old. He made his decision after “careful consideration”.

This clears the way for Flick to join the German Football Association (DFB) as the successor to national coach Joachim Löw. The DFB is “an option that everyone has to consider,” said Flick. Talks with DFB Director Oliver Bierhoff have not yet taken place. Bierhoff and DFB President Fritz Keller had previously emphasized that they would not address a coach with an ongoing contract. After 15 years after the European Championships (June 11th to July 11th), Löw stopped as national coach.

As Löw’s co-trainer, Flick became world champion in Brazil in 2014. He took over the post at Bayern in November 2019 and then won six titles.

More soon at FAZ.NET.